Coronavirus pandemic continues to accelerate locally

Fallbrook reports 42 new positive cases last week, up from 28 new cases the week prior

San Diego County is continuing to report record numbers of coronavirus cases, and the Fallbrook area remains just as affected by the accelerating pandemic.

The weekly average case rate for the 92028 ZIP code – which also includes De Luz and Rainbow – was 12.2 cases per 100,000 for the most recent week available, Nov. 11-18. The case rate had been 8.2 cases per 100,000 the week before that.

There were 42 new positive coronavirus cases in 92028 between Nov. 11-18, reflecting a 6.6% positivity rate and a significant jump from the 28 new positive cases reported during the previous week.

The...