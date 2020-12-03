Real Estate Round-Up: Gratitude is best expressed through generosity

This is the time of year that everyone talks about gratitude. It’s as if there’s an obligation to bring it up because, after all, we have a holiday named after it, Thanksgiving.

My first thought is, what a shame that we don’t talk about gratitude more regularly. It can’t possibly be that we as a people are only grateful from November to December each year, and the rest of the time, we’re just ­­______, fill in the blank. Thanksgiving does remind us to be grateful. I’m thankful for that.

So, what can we do with that gratitude? Is it enough to just think about it or make pronoun...