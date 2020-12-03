Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News reporter 

Supervisors approve additional $20M for Small Business Stimulus grants

 
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting Nov. 25 and approved an additional $20 million for the San Diego County Small Business Stimulus Program.

The 5-0 vote approved the amended program, authorized the county's chief administrative officer to execute grant agreements with qualifying businesses, appropriated $20 million from the 2019-20 general fund balance for the program, and directed that any additional state or federal funding be prioritized to replenish the general fund.

The additional grants will be given to businesses or non-profit organizations which have be...



