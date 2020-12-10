Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Marcy Gordon
AP Business Writer 

After two-year investigation, govt accuses Facebook of discriminating against US workers

 
The Justice Department, following a two-year investigation by the Civil Rights Division, is accusing Facebook in a lawsuit of discriminating against U.S. workers. The lawsuit alleged that Facebook favored foreigners with special visas to fill more than 2,600 high-paying jobs.

The Justice Department announced the suit Thursday, Dec. 3, alleging that the social media giant refused to recruit, consider or hire qualified and available U.S. workers for the positions that Facebook reserved for temporary visa holders. Facebook sponsored the visa holders for “green cards” authorizing them to wo...



