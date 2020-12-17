Fallbrook woman killed in hit-and-run on Gird Road

This screenshot taken from a video provided by the California Highway Patrol's Border Division appears to show a pickup truck that the CHP said may be involved in a hit-and-run collision that killed a Fallbrook woman Thursday, Dec. 10.

A 60-year-old Fallbrook woman died Thursday, Dec. 10 after authorities said the driver of a pickup truck veered onto the shoulder of Gird Road, struck her and drove off in Fallbrook as her husband watched.

By Sunday evening, a suspect was in custody.

The collision, reported at 4:58 p.m., happened on the northbound side of Gird Road with the nearest cross street being Laketree Drive.

"A middle-aged woman was struck and succumbed to her injuries," North County Fire Capt. John Choi said.

Capt. Choi characterized the incident as a hit-and-run. The driver stopped at the scene for a short time, then drove away, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe later clarified.

The pickup was described as a dark, older model truck that will likely have damage to the right front side.

The victim, a Fallbrook resident whose name was withheld, was pronounced dead at the scene, Latulippe said. Her husband, also 60, was not injured.

On Thursday night, authorities released a short clip of surveillance video showing a possible suspect vehicle driving down a road in the area about 10 minutes after the crash.

On Sunday, Dec. 13, California Highway Patrol Oceanside area personnel arrested 36-year-old Pasqual Domingo Pasqual Cristobal, of Fallbrook, and booked him into Vista Detention Facility.

"Oceanside CHP personnel investigated leads developed from physical evidence located at the scene, assistance from the public and nearby neighbors, and statements from the female's husband who unfortunately witnessed the collision," Latulippe said in a press release issued Monday. "CHP Oceanside Area's investigative personnel painstakingly followed up numerous calls and leads that were developed in the days after the collision, and their efforts eventually led to this arrest."

Cristobal faces multiple felony charges related to this incident including felony hit and run, felony DUI causing death, and manslaughter.

"Many thanks to the citizens of Fallbrook as they assisted Oceanside CHP by providing tips and information regarding this incident," Latulipe said. "CHP Oceanside is hopeful this arrest brings some relief to the affected family."

City News Service contributed to this report.

Jeff Pack can be reached by email at [email protected].