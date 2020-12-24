9 tips to keep your pets safe during first COVID-19 holiday season

MISSION HILLS – COVID-19 cases continue to surge around the country, so this year's holiday season may be quieter than usual. Gone are the guests, but there are still plenty of seasonal things that can be troublesome for your pets.

Human holiday traditions such as food, decorations and plants that may seem harmless can be dangerous and even life-threatening to dogs and cats.

"Our pets are naturally curious and love new things. The holidays provide a whole new world for them to explore that can lead to a potential illness or injury," said Erin Katribe, veterinarian and medical director f...