Navarro releases 36-page report alleging election fraud

WASHINGTON – White House adviser Peter Navarro released a 36-page report alleging election fraud called “The Immaculate Deception.” He presented the contents of the report in a news conference Friday, Dec. 17.

According to the executive summary, “this report assesses the fairness and integrity of the 2020 presidential election by examining six dimensions of alleged election irregularities across six key battleground states.”

Evidence used to conduct this assessment included more than 50 lawsuits and judicial rulings, thousands of affidavits and declarations, testimony in a varie...