Fallbrook Motors dealership moves to service center

Fallbrook Motors combines its dealership and service center at its 549 East Alvarado Street location.

Tim and Rosie Redmond have owned Fallbrook Motors for 21 years and have owned Fallbrook Motors Service Center for six years. The dealership and the service center were combined into one location Oct. 1 with Fallbrook Motors moving from its long-time 213 West Elder Street location to the 549 East Alvarado Street address of the service center.

"We're still selling cars," Rosie Redmond said.

"We have kind of redefined our footprint of how we operate," Redmond said. "We've combined our two businesses to the one location."

Fallbrook Motors has always placed custom orders, but the number of cars...