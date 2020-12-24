Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News reporter 

Fallbrook Motors dealership moves to service center

 
Last updated 12/23/2020 at 10:43am

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Fallbrook Motors combines its dealership and service center at its 549 East Alvarado Street location.

Tim and Rosie Redmond have owned Fallbrook Motors for 21 years and have owned Fallbrook Motors Service Center for six years. The dealership and the service center were combined into one location Oct. 1 with Fallbrook Motors moving from its long-time 213 West Elder Street location to the 549 East Alvarado Street address of the service center.

"We're still selling cars," Rosie Redmond said.

"We have kind of redefined our footprint of how we operate," Redmond said. "We've combined our two businesses to the one location."

Fallbrook Motors has always placed custom orders, but the number of cars...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

