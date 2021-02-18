Fallbrook Community Garden sees improvements

Jennifer Ibaven, Roger Boddaert, Darcy Cook and Stephanie Ortiz discuss Boddaert's original plans and pathways necessary for safety, ease and access.

The Fallbrook Community Garden, located at 1717 Alturas Road, has been providing residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, and Rainbow an area to grow various crops and meet with other gardening lovers since 2007.

The Fallbrook Community Garden was initiated in 2007 by Mission Resource Conservation District District Manager Judy Mitchell and Roger Boddaert, a local award-winning arborist and landscape designer. This property was donated by the Fallbrook Public Utility District, and they contracted MRCD to manage it.

The garden is currently a community collaboration between the Fallbrook Public Uti...