4-week paid training program helps 19 San Diegans launch meaningful careers
Last updated 2/24/2021 at 4:31pm
SAN DIEGO – Twenty San Diegans impacted by the COVID-19 health and economic crisis donned hard hats and picked up construction tools to embark on a paid, four-week hands-on training program preparing them for high-paying and rewarding careers in the region's growing energy, construction and utilities sector.
To date, 19 of the 20 graduates have received full-time job offers.
The program, designed to build a diverse and qualified talent pipeline, aims to meet San Diego employers' needs while also giving residents from underserved communities access to quality jobs on an accelerated ti...
