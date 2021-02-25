4-week paid training program helps 19 San Diegans launch meaningful careers

North County firefighter Justin Rivera reads a Dr. Suess book to third grade students at Live Oak Elementary School during Read Across America Day 2020.

SAN DIEGO – Twenty San Diegans impacted by the COVID-19 health and economic crisis donned hard hats and picked up construction tools to embark on a paid, four-week hands-on training program preparing them for high-paying and rewarding careers in the region's growing energy, construction and utilities sector.

To date, 19 of the 20 graduates have received full-time job offers.

The program, designed to build a diverse and qualified talent pipeline, aims to meet San Diego employers' needs while also giving residents from underserved communities access to quality jobs on an accelerated ti...