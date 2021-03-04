Still no local vaccination event dates as of March 1

FRHD expects to announce dates later in the week after press time

Dates for local vaccination events have still not been announced by the Fallbrook Regional Health District as the county continues to feel the effects of vaccine shortages, CEO Rachel Mason said in an email update at the end of last week.

It wasn’t clear as of press time March 1 exactly when the health district will be able to coordinate vaccine events in the Fallbrook area, but Mason said in her Feb. 26 update that events should be announced sometime the week of March 1.

“The (v)accination events that were either postponed or cancelled have started being rescheduled,” Mason said in h...