Cancel Culture imperils America's very existence as a free nation

It’s been a big week for cancel culture. Six books by Dr. Seuss fell victim, as well as Mr. Potato Head (not sure about Mrs. Potato Head). Two members of Congress wrote a letter asking cable companies to cancel One American News Network, Newsmax and FOX news.

Do we really want our politicians sanctioning news? Deciding which news is acceptable and which should be banned? Do we want to cancel everyone who is questioning or dissenting government and their actions?

People are asking, “When was the last time the group advocating for the burning of books and banning free speech were the goo...