Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Julie Reeder
Publisher 

Cancel Culture imperils America's very existence as a free nation

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/10/2021 at 3:18pm



It’s been a big week for cancel culture. Six books by Dr. Seuss fell victim, as well as Mr. Potato Head (not sure about Mrs. Potato Head). Two members of Congress wrote a letter asking cable companies to cancel One American News Network, Newsmax and FOX news.

Do we really want our politicians sanctioning news? Deciding which news is acceptable and which should be banned? Do we want to cancel everyone who is questioning or dissenting government and their actions?

People are asking, “When was the last time the group advocating for the burning of books and banning free speech were the goo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/11/2021 18:28