Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Supervisor Jim Desmond
5th District 

Public safety power shut offs require planning

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/10/2021 at 3:14pm



Public safety power shut offs can disrupt life throughout San Diego County. The shutoffs can wreak havoc on the community and come at inopportune times. In fact, Fallbrook had their power shutoff on Christmas Eve while a fire burned on Camp Pendleton.

It’s not just the rural areas that have been impacted by these shutoffs. In many instances, cities in the North County have had their power cut for prolonged periods of time. During a power shutoff in 2019, the battery life on a traffic signal at a major North County intersection died and went dark. (Incidentally, if a driver encounters a s...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020