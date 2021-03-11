Public safety power shut offs require planning

Public safety power shut offs can disrupt life throughout San Diego County. The shutoffs can wreak havoc on the community and come at inopportune times. In fact, Fallbrook had their power shutoff on Christmas Eve while a fire burned on Camp Pendleton.

It’s not just the rural areas that have been impacted by these shutoffs. In many instances, cities in the North County have had their power cut for prolonged periods of time. During a power shutoff in 2019, the battery life on a traffic signal at a major North County intersection died and went dark. (Incidentally, if a driver encounters a s...