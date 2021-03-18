FRHD Chair Salmon receives award

FALLBROOK – Howard Salmon, chair of the Fallbrook Regional Health District's board of directors, received the 2020 American College of Healthcare Executives Recognition Program Service Award acknowledging his contributions to health care leadership excellence.

The ACHE Recognition Program celebrates members' commitment to the health care management profession. Recognition is bestowed at three levels, based on a range of specific volunteer activities that demonstrate leadership and contributions to furthering professional excellence. All active ACHE members are eligible to be recognized....