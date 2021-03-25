FRHD to host blood drive with San Diego Blood Bank

Kathy Cadmus relaxes as she donates blood to the San Diego Blood Bank during a blood drive hosted by American Legion Post 776 at the Fallbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924, Oct. 2.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Regional Health District is hosting a community blood drive in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank, Wednesday, March 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The blood drive will take place in the parking lot at 138 S. Brandon Road in Fallbrook.

The blood bank will conduct antibody testing of each donation, but it is not a diagnostic test. It will not detect active COVID-19 infections or recent exposure.

For all COVID-19 blood donation restrictions related to symptoms and exposure, visit http://www.sandiegobloodbank.org/COVID19 .

Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health, may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended before donation.

Appointment and photo identification required. Call 800-469-7322 or visit http://SanDiegoBloodBank.org for more information.

Submitted by the San Diego Blood Bank.