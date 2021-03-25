Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

BBB scam alert: Renewing Global Entry, TSA Precheck or NEXUS?

Look out for misleading sites

 
Last updated 3/24/2021 at 10:57am

check- in sign

Village News/Courtesy photo

Anyone planning on renewing their enrollment in Trusted Traveler programs should watch out for scams, according to the Better Business Bureau.

PHOENIX – With the COVID-19 vaccine effort ramping up, people are starting to plan future vacations and work travel. For many frequent travelers, this preparation involves renewing their enrollment in Trusted Traveler programs, such as TSA Precheck or Global Entry in the United States and NEXUS in Canada. Scammers are on to this trend.

According to recent BBB Scam Tracker reports, con artists are creating lookalike websites in an attempt to trick you out of personal information and money.

How the scam works

You do a web search for one of the programs above that are designed to help speed...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

