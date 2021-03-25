Public safety is a priority

We all know, public safety was front and center last year, and will continue to be a big issue this year. This includes things like officer records, officer training, and oversight, to name a few.

The COVID-19 outbreak within our prison system was not handled well, with well-reported outbreaks and deaths among prison staff, including correctional officers, and those incarcerated.

In an attempt to reduce drug addiction and repeat offenses, one of my bills, AB 653, will create a county grant for substance use treatments in county jails and for those on supervised parole. I am also introd...