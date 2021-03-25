Rebuttal to Gubser letter [Village News, 3/18/21]

The author of the subject letter would like to help me “see the light” regarding the evidence of voter fraud. I’d like to return the favor. Trump’s “crack” team of attorneys and a few other supporters filed about 60 lawsuits: about 40 dealt specifically with alleged voter fraud. All 40 were dismissed because they lacked one critical thing: evidence!

The author said: “The left shuts down when asked to voice their opinion and defend it.” I can’t speak for others, but I voice my opinion and defend it, as my contributions here attest to. And the author also said: “It has b...