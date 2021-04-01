Foundation for Senior Care helps to vaccinate nearly 500 seniors

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care Advocacy Team recently helped to vaccinate nearly 500 local seniors. Executive director Patty Sargent said, "Our team coordinated with Champions for Health to provide vaccine clinics on-site at five local senior communities. We have helped sign up residents for the Fallbrook Regional Health District vaccine clinic and have helped many others find appointments or register online.”

She continued, "Our dedicated team does what it takes to help seniors, whether it’s to get a vaccination, loan out durable medical equipment, help find housing or affordable food, help find homecare, adult daycare, any other need. We take care of our community, our seniors and our disabled adults."

Any senior who needs assistance or would consider supporting the Foundation for Senior Care through a donation or volunteer services can call 760-723-7570 to learn more.

Submitted by Foundation for Senior Care.