By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Update on Rainbow MWD headquarters site development provided

 
Last updated 4/8/2021 at 2:44pm



The Rainbow Municipal Water District is planning to sell some of its property to fund the replacement of its current headquarters, but that will require prerequisites to have potential buyers interested in the land.

Rainbow has contracted with MasterCraft Homes Group, LLC, for a development study which is being performed in phases, and on March 23 Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy provided the Rainbow board with an update on information which has been obtained from the study.

"The first part of that project was to do a market study," Kennedy said.

The Rainbow Municipal Water District hea...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

