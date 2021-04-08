Gunman in Southern California mass shooting knew his victims

The gunman who killed four people and critically wounded a fifth at a Southern California office building knew all the victims and apparently before opening fire chained shut the gates to two entrances, delaying police from getting inside, authorities said Thursday, April 1.

Among the victims of the “horrific massacre” Wednesday afternoon, March 31, was a 9-year-old boy who was found cradled in the arms of a woman believed to be his mother, Orange County district attorney Todd Spitzer said. The woman was the only survivor among those shot. The others killed were a man and two women.

“...