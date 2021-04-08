Congressman Issa joins Congressional Cut Flower Caucus

WASHINGTON – Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50) said the following upon joining the Congressional Cut Flower Caucus:

“As one of the most treasured and unique products to Southern California, I am pleased to join the bipartisan Congressional Cut Flower Caucus to address policy challenges affecting American cut flower growers.”

Issa recently met with area flower growers in Bonsall, Temecula and San Diego County to discuss the impacts of COVID, the importance of trade and the range of Caucus priorities for 2021. California is home to approximately 225 cut flower growers; more than two doze...