Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Julie Reeder
Publisher 

Why would a young, bright successful guy go on a suicide mission?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/8/2021 at 2:09pm



Last Friday, Noah Green, age 25, went on a rampage ramming his car into two Capitol police officers who he never met. Then he jumped out of his car with a knife and attacked them. He killed officer William “Billy” Evans and was killed himself. He knew what his fate would be that day.

Green seemed to be a nice guy. He was good looking, successful in sports, educated with a degree in finance and part of a large family that cared about him and tried to care for him in the last few weeks as their concern grew for his mental health.

Everyone is searching for answers. His family believes th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/08/2021 16:07