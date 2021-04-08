Why would a young, bright successful guy go on a suicide mission?

Last Friday, Noah Green, age 25, went on a rampage ramming his car into two Capitol police officers who he never met. Then he jumped out of his car with a knife and attacked them. He killed officer William “Billy” Evans and was killed himself. He knew what his fate would be that day.

Green seemed to be a nice guy. He was good looking, successful in sports, educated with a degree in finance and part of a large family that cared about him and tried to care for him in the last few weeks as their concern grew for his mental health.

Everyone is searching for answers. His family believes th...