What to know about irritable bowel syndrome

FALLBROOK – Irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS, is a condition that people may be hesitant to discuss with someone, including a physician. IBS can be marked by symptoms such as diarrhea, constipation and changes in bowel movements. The difficulty in describing such symptoms compels some people to resist discussing them with their physicians, at least initially, but IBS is nothing to be ashamed of. In fact, the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders said that IBS is the most common functional gastrointestinal disorder in the world, with worldwide prevalence rates in the rang...