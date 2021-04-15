Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Christal Gaines-Emory
Writer 

Two car crashes result in traffic delays on April 10 and 11

 
On April 10, North County Fire Protection District responded to a basic traffic collision that occurred on Old Highway 395 at Dulin Road, resulting in a brief road closure. According to John Choi, the NCFPD Public Information Officer, there were multiple vehicles blocking traffic on the roadway, but there were no life threatening injuries reported.

On April 11, a three vehicle pile up occured on East Mission Road at Stage Coach Lane resulting in a traffic delay. The NCFPD responded to the call at 4:31 p.m., and when they arrived at the scene there was one car on its side, and another lande...



