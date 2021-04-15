Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

SHERIFF'S LOG

 
Last updated 4/14/2021 at 9:56pm



March 29

300 block W. Clemmens Ln. Burglary

March 30

300 block E. Alvarado St. Found narcotic/narcotic seizure

Mission Ridge Ln. Get credit/etc other’s ID

March 31

N Main Ave. @ E. Ivy St. Arrest: Simple battery

April 1

1500 block Alturas Rd. Take vehicle w/o owners consent/vehicle theft

1600 block S. Mission Rd. Found narcotic/narcotic seizure

1200 block Juliette Pl. Missing adult

Leon St. Miscellaneous incidents

1000 block Morro Rd. Arrest: Manufacture/sale/possess metal knuckles

April 2

700 block Inverlochy Dr. Contempt of court: Disobey court order

4200 block Sterling Vi...



