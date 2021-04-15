SHERIFF'S LOG Last updated 4/14/2021 at 9:56pm



March 29 300 block W. Clemmens Ln. Burglary March 30 300 block E. Alvarado St. Found narcotic/narcotic seizure Mission Ridge Ln. Get credit/etc other’s ID March 31 N Main Ave. @ E. Ivy St. Arrest: Simple battery April 1 1500 block Alturas Rd. Take vehicle w/o owners consent/vehicle theft 1600 block S. Mission Rd. Found narcotic/narcotic seizure 1200 block Juliette Pl. Missing adult Leon St. Miscellaneous incidents 1000 block Morro Rd. Arrest: Manufacture/sale/possess metal knuckles April 2 700 block Inverlochy Dr. Contempt of court: Disobey court order 4200 block Sterling Vi...





