SHERIFF'S LOG
Last updated 4/14/2021 at 9:56pm
March 29
300 block W. Clemmens Ln. Burglary
March 30
300 block E. Alvarado St. Found narcotic/narcotic seizure
Mission Ridge Ln. Get credit/etc other’s ID
March 31
N Main Ave. @ E. Ivy St. Arrest: Simple battery
April 1
1500 block Alturas Rd. Take vehicle w/o owners consent/vehicle theft
1600 block S. Mission Rd. Found narcotic/narcotic seizure
1200 block Juliette Pl. Missing adult
Leon St. Miscellaneous incidents
1000 block Morro Rd. Arrest: Manufacture/sale/possess metal knuckles
April 2
700 block Inverlochy Dr. Contempt of court: Disobey court order
4200 block Sterling Vi...
