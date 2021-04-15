UPDATE: Man killed in big rig crash identified as 42-year-old

The driver of a 2021 Dodge Charger who was killed during a collision with a big rig this morning on I-15 southbound, north of 395, was a 42-year-old male from Baldwin Park, according to the CHP.

The Dodge Charger was in the #3 lane. A 73-year-old male from San Diego was driving a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer combination in the #4 lane. Prior to the collision, the Dodge had been traveling erratically and at a high rate of speed. For reasons that are still under investigation, the driver of the Charger veered to the right from the #3 lane into the #4 lane. He collided and went underneath the back of the tractor-trailer.

Cal Fire Deer Springs responded to the accident. The California Highway Patrol, the North County Fire Department, and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection also responded to the scene to assist all parties involved. Unfortunately, the 42-year-old male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

The #4 lane was affected from the time of the collision until approximately 12:46 p.m. as the scene was investigated.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene around 9:30 a.m., but it was not immediately clear how many people were

killed or injured in the crash.

A SigAlert shutting down the far right lane was issued at 10 a.m.

A second traffic accident occurred at 10:20 am on I-15 south of 76 in Bonsall that left two vehicles blocking the fast lane, according to North County Fire and the CHP.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Oceanside office at (760) 643-3400.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

At Least 1 Killed in Crash Involving Semi Truck on I-15 Near Bonsall

BONSALL - At least one person was killed today in a collision involving a semi truck on Interstate 15 near Bonsall, according to the Cal Fire Public Information Officer Thomas Shoots.

Shoots said a Dodge Charger that was reportedly driving erratically was wedged underneath the big rig. Officer Shoots said the big rig driver reported that he started to pull over to the side of the road thinking that he had blown a tire and found that the car was wedged underneath the truck. The CHP and North County Fire Protection District assisted Cal Fire, as well in the extrication and recovery effort of the Charger's driver who was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash was reported shortly before 9:05 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15, north of the exit ramp to Old Highway 395, according to the CHP.

Dispatchers received a 911 call from a person reporting that a vehicle had crashed into the back of a semi truck and was wedged underneath the

trailer, the CHP reported.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene around 9:30 a.m., but it was not immediately clear how many people were

killed or injured in the crash.

A SigAlert shutting down the far right lane was issued at 10 a.m.

A second traffic accident occurred at 10:20 am on I-15 south of 76 in Bonsall that left two vehicles blocking the fast lane, according to North County Fire and the CHP.

City News Service contributed to this report