Fallbrook VFW to host events in May

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 will be hosting two events open to the public during May, the Run for the Roses event, May 1, and the Mother’s Day Brunch, May 9.

On May 1, community members can watch the Kentucky Derby live at the Fallbrook VFW. The cost of attendance is $25, which includes food and raffle tickets. There will be specialty cocktails, games, raffles, door prizes and the best dressed lady and gentleman will win a prize. Doors open at noon.

The Mother’s Day brunch will take place, May 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The brunch will include made to order omelets, eggs Benedict, waffles with strawberries, a ham-carving station, shrimp cocktail, mini quiches, bacon, sausage, corned beef hash, scrambled eggs, hash browns, home fries, French toast, biscuits and gravy and fresh fruit. Each ticket costs $18 per person, or $25 per person with the addition of bottomless mimosas.

The VFW hall is located at 1175 Old Stage Road. Seating is limited due to the COVID-19 restrictions; to pre-purchase tickets to either event, visit http://www.fallbrookvfw.org .

Submitted by the Fallbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924.