Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook VFW to host events in May

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/21/2021 at 2:56pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 will be hosting two events open to the public during May, the Run for the Roses event, May 1, and the Mother’s Day Brunch, May 9.

On May 1, community members can watch the Kentucky Derby live at the Fallbrook VFW. The cost of attendance is $25, which includes food and raffle tickets. There will be specialty cocktails, games, raffles, door prizes and the best dressed lady and gentleman will win a prize. Doors open at noon.

The Mother’s Day brunch will take place, May 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The brunch will include made to order omelets, eggs Benedict, waffles with strawberries, a ham-carving station, shrimp cocktail, mini quiches, bacon, sausage, corned beef hash, scrambled eggs, hash browns, home fries, French toast, biscuits and gravy and fresh fruit. Each ticket costs $18 per person, or $25 per person with the addition of bottomless mimosas.

The VFW hall is located at 1175 Old Stage Road. Seating is limited due to the COVID-19 restrictions; to pre-purchase tickets to either event, visit http://www.fallbrookvfw.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020