Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Diane A. Rhodes
Special to Village News 

Fentanyl poisonings affect area families

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/21/2021 at 12:02pm

Jake Jimenez

Village News/Courtesy photo

Jake Jimenez is seen during his wrestling days at Temecula's Chaparral High School.

Jake Jimenez was 23 when he was unwittingly poisoned by ingesting fentanyl. Alexandra Capelouto was 20. Both had been great students, played sports and had many friends and loved ones in their lives. They are just two of the many young adults who died due to drug dealers who are manufacturing counterfeit drugs.

Matt Capelouto of Temecula lost his daughter to fentanyl poisoning in December 2019. Since Alexandra Capelouto's death, he has connected with DrugInducedHomicide.org to advocate for legislation to make it tougher on drug-dealing criminals in hopes of stemming this epidemic.

"The adv...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020