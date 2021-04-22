Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Wings of Change works with Boy Scouts to beautify community garden

 
Last updated 4/21/2021 at 12:07pm

Fallbrook Community Garden entrance

Village News/Courtesy photo

Mikey, Caroline, Charlie and Mike Regner work with Stephanie Holbrook from Wings of Change to clear weeds in front of the Fallbrook Community Garden entrance, April 3.

FALLBROOK – Stephanie Holbrook, founder of Wings of Change and assistant Scoutmaster with Troop 731, organized a cleanup April 3 at the Fallbrook Community Garden with a few local scouts. With the help of two Boy Scouts, one Cub Scout and one Eagle Scout parent, they were able to eradicate invasive weeds and make the entrance to the garden look more aesthetically pleasing, as well as clear an area to allow for more parking spaces.

Attendees Mikey Regner from Troop 731, Caroline Regner from Troop 700, Charlie Regner from Pack 787 and Mike Regner of Eagle Scout Troop 59 helped Holbrook bea...



