Health officials report 129 new COVID-19 infections

San Diego County public health officials reported 129 new COVID-19 infections Monday, April 26, as University of California Health announced it has administered 1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, including through UC San Diego.

"We've been in a race between the spread of the virus and the pace of vaccination since the moment the first shipment of vaccine arrived in mid-December,'' said Dr. Carrie Byington, an infectious disease expert and executive vice president of UCH. "Our goal was and is clear – get shots into the arms of Californians as quickly as possible, beginning with those a...