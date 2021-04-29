D'Vine Path students 'Light Up the World' in talent show

FALLBROOK – On April 24, D'Vine Path held an exclusive talent show for parents, students, and staff, showcasing the talents and passions of all the students.

The "Light Up the World" talent show consisted of many different acts ranging from singing performances, unicycle riding, dances, poetry reading, and more. At the end of the night, the students came together to perform the song "Fireflies" by Owl City in American Sign Language. Then, the staff members performed a surprise dance number for the students. As guests were leaving, students, staff, and audience members danced to Justin Bi...