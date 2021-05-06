Free food distribution set for May 14

Feeding San Diego's Together Tour delivers food to Chula Vista in this photo but will be stopping in Fallbrook May 14.

SAN DIEGO – To address the increased need for food assistance in San Diego County, Feeding San Diego's Together Tour has added a site in Fallbrook on Friday, May 14 to distribute nutritious food to those facing hunger.

Feeding San Diego is the county's leading hunger relief and food rescue non-profit that works with hundreds of partners to get healthy food out into the community. This new free food distribution in Fallbrook can serve 500 households and will be held at the Palomar College Fallbrook Education Center (35090 Horse Ranch Creek Road) from 12-2 p.m. on the second Friday of the month through July.

Every registered attendee will receive approximately 50 pounds worth of dry goods, fresh produce, and a frozen meat protein. In addition, attendees will receive valuable resources on how to access other Feeding San Diego distributions close to home and information about programs like CalFresh.

To register to attend, visit https://feedingsandiego.org/together-tour/.

Submitted by Feeding San Diego.