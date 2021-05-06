Prescribed burns to be done on Camp Pendleton May 13-14

CAMP PENDLETON – The Camp Pendleton Fire Department will be conducting prescribed burns on the Alpha Shelf for hazard mitigation, Thursday and Friday, May 13 and 14. Smoke will be visible.

The burns have two purposes, to benefit the federally endangered Stephens' kangaroo rat by burning nonnative vegetation and to also reduce the fuel load on base.

The burns are also done for fire department training, according to Alisa Zych, Resource Branch Head, Environmental Security.

Burns will also be conducted May 22-23, May 30, and June 7-11.