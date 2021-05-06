San Diego County has 'sufficient' water supplies through 2045
Last updated 5/12/2021Â atÂ 1:39pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) â€“ San Diego County Water Authority officials say the region has sufficient supplies to meet the needs of the region through 2045 â€“ even through multiple dry years.
On Monday, May 10, Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded a drought emergency declaration from Sonoma and Mendocino counties to 41 counties in northern and central California.
â€œGovernor Newsom's latest drought emergency declaration is a grim reminder of the growing water supply challenges across California â€“ and of the value of three decades of our collective dedication to use water efficiently combined with str...
