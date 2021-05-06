Young adults from the foster care system need COVID relief funds now

2020 was a year like no other, especially for young people who are a part of the child welfare system in California.

For many, being in quarantine was a time to pick up new hobbies, finish the series they’d always planned to watch, and spend more time with family or on the internet with friends.

But, for me, it was a time when I aged out of the foster care system. I turned 21, March 26, 2020, ten days after California’s original stay-at-home order.

Of course, during those first two weeks, I was barely home because I had been asked to leave the home I was renting due to the pandemi...