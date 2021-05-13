Supervisors approve grant for cannabis social equity

In the event the state's Office of Business and Economic Development approves the County of San Diego's application for a Cannabis Equity Act grant, the county's Office of Equity and Racial Justice is now authorized to accept it.

A 4-1 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote May 5, with Jim Desmond opposed, authorized the OERJ director or designee to conduct all negotiations, submit all necessary documents, and execute grant agreements for the proposed $75,000 grant.

The county will use the grant funding to help pay for a study to review and analyze local historical rates of arrests a...