Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Supervisor Jim Desmond
5th District 

Community Paramedicine

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/12/2021 at 5:22pm



We’ve learned a lot over the last year. While there’s been tragedy, we’ve also

adapted as a society and hopefully we can use some of that knowledge going

forward to help those in need.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought to light the limits of healthcare access in our

rural San Diego County communities. There are many homebound seniors who

struggle to get the proper care they need and we are taking steps to bring

services to them.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the County began to provide COVID-19 related

services in the unincorporated communities, including COVID-19 tests, COVID-19 va...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 05/13/2021 15:32