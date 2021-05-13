Community Paramedicine
Last updated 5/12/2021 at 5:22pm
We’ve learned a lot over the last year. While there’s been tragedy, we’ve also
adapted as a society and hopefully we can use some of that knowledge going
forward to help those in need.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought to light the limits of healthcare access in our
rural San Diego County communities. There are many homebound seniors who
struggle to get the proper care they need and we are taking steps to bring
services to them.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the County began to provide COVID-19 related
services in the unincorporated communities, including COVID-19 tests, COVID-19 va...
