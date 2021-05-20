Guzman announces latest application data results for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund

WASHINGTON – Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced May 12 the latest application data results for the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund, passed as part of the American Rescue Plan, and signed into law by President Joe Biden. The RRF has received more than 147,000 applications from women, veterans, and socially and economically disadvantaged business owners, requesting a total of $29 billion in relief funds.

This announcement builds on an earlier announcement of the rapid deployment of RRF funding as the SBA continues t...