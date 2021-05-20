Vallecitos School District approves three facilities contracts

The May 11 meeting of the Vallecitos School District board included the approval of three contracts addressing Vallecitos Elementary School facilities.

The contract with Nexon Corporation will give the San Diego company $9,245 for abatement services which will be part of the renovation of Classroom 7. The oversight of the abatement process will be performed by Vista Environmental Consulting, which has an office in San Marcos and will be paid $4,555 for that work.

Barkshire Laser Leveling, which is based in San Juan Capistrano, received two related contracts totaling $48,700 for laser lev...