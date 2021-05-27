Local woman celebrates 66th birthday by completing a fitness challenge
Last year, Sue Slater and her husband, Steven Schindler, relocated to Fallbrook from Glendale, California, and Slater is now working as a part time fitness instructor at California Bodies.
Slater said that she has been passionate about fitness for over 40 years.
"When I was younger, I wasn't in good physical condition," she said. "Then when I was 23, I took a fitness class at Truman college, and the class was taught by a marathon runner. That class sparked my interest."
She began running marathons at the age of 25, and she has completed more than 50 marathons since that time. Now, Slate...
