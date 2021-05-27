Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

A couple of rebuttals [Village News, Letters, 5/20/21]

 
Last updated 5/26/2021 at 11:53am



The rebuttal to my “Biden’s job plans” letter was going great until the last sentence, which reads: “What many people seem to miss is that money not spent on taxes is in fact going into the economy….” That is absolutely not a fact. One way or another, the wealthy elite take about 80% of America’s revenue. A substantial percentage of that money goes into the banks (foreign and domestic), overseas tax havens, and foreign investments of the wealthy elite, never to be seen here again.

