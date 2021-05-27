A couple of rebuttals [Village News, Letters, 5/20/21]

The rebuttal to my “Biden’s job plans” letter was going great until the last sentence, which reads: “What many people seem to miss is that money not spent on taxes is in fact going into the economy….” That is absolutely not a fact. One way or another, the wealthy elite take about 80% of America’s revenue. A substantial percentage of that money goes into the banks (foreign and domestic), overseas tax havens, and foreign investments of the wealthy elite, never to be seen here again.

Critical Race Theory and Systemic Racism: Overt racism had long been part of America’s histor...