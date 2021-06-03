Supervisors authorize contract process to plant trees at county parks

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors authorized the process to issue contracts for the planting of approximately 3,500 trees at county parks.

The supervisors voted 5-0 May 19 to authorize the director of the county's Department of Purchasing and Contracting to take the necessary actions to advertise and award contracts for the Comprehensive Tree Program. The director of the county's Department of Parks and Recreation was designated as the county officer responsible for administering the contracts, and the supervisors' action also found the project exempt from California Environmental...