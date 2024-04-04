Second measles case of 2024 confirmed in county

The second case of measles this year in San Diego County has been confirmed in a 47-year-old resident who had recently traveled overseas, the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency announced Sunday, March 31.

The most recent confirmed measles case in the county was in February 2024 in an unvaccinated infant who had also traveled overseas. These cases are not linked.

The adult is currently hospitalized, but may have exposed others at a number of locations in Encinitas and Carlsbad. County Epidemiology and Immunization Services Branch Immunization Unit staff members are working with Scripps Encinitas Hospital and Scripps Coastal Medical Center to identify and follow up with patients and staff.

In addition, County Public Health Services is working with the multiple sites listed below, and potentially others, to identify and follow up with staff who may have been exposed.

March 22, 2024

Naked Café

288 N El Camino Real, Suite C

Encinitas, CA 92024

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Ralph's Market

125 N. El Camino Real

Encinitas, CA 92024

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

March 23, 2024

Leo Mullen Sports Park

951 Via Cantebria

Encinitas, CA 92024

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

March 24, 2024

Trader Joe's

115 N El Camino Real

Encinitas, CA 92024

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witness

1821 S Camino Real

Encinitas, CA 92024

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

March 25, 2024

Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen

6985 El Camino Real #108

Carlsbad, CA 92009

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ralph's Market

125 N El Camino Real

Encinitas, CA 92024

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

March 28, 2024

Scripps Coastal Medical Center Encinitas

477 N El Camino Real

CA 92024

8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

March 29-30, 2024

Scripps Encinitas Hospital Emergency Department

354 Santa Fe Drive

Encinitas, CA 92024

4:10 p.m. on March 29 to 1:30 a.m. on March 30

Public Health will determine if people at the above locations have been vaccinated and their potential for developing measles.

"Measles is a very contagious disease that can be spread easily by coughing, sneezing, or being in the same room with an infected person," said Ankita Kadakia, M.D., county deputy public health officer. "Anyone who was at any of the specific locations and at the dates and times listed above should watch for symptoms and call their health care provider if they show any signs of the disease."

People with symptoms are asked to call their doctor's office in advance, rather than visit an office directly, so that infection control measures may be activated to prevent exposure to others.

Measles develops seven to 21 days after exposure. Early symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes. The distinctive red rash usually appears one to four days after early symptoms appear.

A person is considered contagious four days before and four days after the rash appears. The rash typically begins on the face and head, then proceeds downward and outward to the hands and feet. It fades in the same order it began, from head to foot.

"The best way to prevent measles is by getting the measles vaccine," said Kadakia. "With measles outbreaks occurring in several countries, it is very important that all international travelers get vaccinated. Infants between 6 and 12 months of age who travel should get one dose, and travelers over 12 months of age should get two doses at least four weeks apart."

Complications from measles are more common in children younger include diarrhea, ear infection, and pneumonia. Death can occur from severe complications and the risk is higher among younger children and adults.

There is no treatment for measles. Bed rest, fluids, and fever control are recommended. People with complications may need treatment for their specific problems.

For more information about measles, other vaccine-preventable diseases and the shots that protect against them, call the HHSA Immunization Branch at 866-358-2966 or visit http://www.sdiz.org.