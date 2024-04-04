Dr. McCaughan works in the world of equine athletes

FALLBROOK – Amid the rustling avocado groves and rolling hills in Fallbrook lies a sanctuary for a particular breed of athletes often overlooked – horses. Here in the community and throughout San Diego and Riverside counties, Dr. Marc McCaughan, a devoted equine veterinarian, makes it his choice every day to care for these athletes.

For McCaughan, the journey into the world of equine medicine began long before he set foot in Fallbrook. Raised amid the avocado groves of Los Angeles, his fascination with horses was sparked at a young age, igniting a lifelong dedication to their care and well-being.

After completing his studies at the University of California, Irvine, McCaughan embarked on a journey that would take him across borders and continents in pursuit of his passion. He pursued a degree in veterinary medicine at the University of Prince Edward Island in Canada, specializing in equine and sports medicine, honing his skills in the art of healing and nurturing these large animals.

After returning to California, McCaughan practiced for the Southern California racing circuit for three years before serving Orange County and then found his way to Fallbrook.

Today, his expertise extends far beyond the confines of a traditional veterinary clinic. As an equine veterinarian serving the Fallbrook area and beyond, he is entrusted with the care of some of the world's most amazing athletes, horses.

From the thundering hooves of racehorses on the track to the precision and grace of hunter jumpers in the arena, McCaughan bears witness to the remarkable athleticism and resilience of these animals on a daily basis. Despite their silent strength and unwavering determination, horses often go unrecognized for the extraordinary feats they accomplish.

Take, for instance, the world of dressage, where horses and riders move in perfect harmony, executing intricate movements with grace and precision. Behind the scenes, McCaughan plays a pivotal role in ensuring the health and well-being of these equine athletes, offering tailored care and treatment to keep them performing at their peak.

He attends dressage shows throughout Southern California as an FEI certified veterinarian. In the realm of western pleasure, where the bond between horse and rider is celebrated through fluid movements and effortless transitions, McCaughan's expertise is sought after to address the unique needs of these athletes, from preventive care to rehabilitation.

But perhaps what sets McCaughan apart is not just his skill as a veterinarian, but his appreciation for the deep bond between humans and horses. Beyond the realm of medicine, he understands the importance of nurturing this connection, fostering a sense of trust and partnership that transcends words.

While McCaughan continues to serve the local equine community, he sheds light on the hidden greatness of horses and the profound impact they have on people's lives. Afterall, "McCaughan" does mean "friend of the horse."

McCaughan resides in Bonsall with his wife, Ashley, a local from Fallbrook. They enjoy traveling the world and riding horses everywhere they can.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. McCaughan, he can be reached at Temeku Equine Inc., 562-400-3298 and is available for emergency calls and to work together with owners, farriers, trainers, and riders to meet the common goal for the horse's success.

McCaughan also does a high volume of pre-purchase evaluations before buyers invest in these equine athletes and other services including X-rays, ultrasound and gastroscopy.

