NCFPD approves emergency roof repair for Fleet Service Building

The North County Fire Protection District approved emergency roof repair for the district’s Fleet Service Building.

The action Tuesday, Jan. 23, approved a resolution authorizing an emergency purchase procedure rather than the competitive bidding process, and the board also found the repair of an existing facility to be exempt from California Environmental Quality Act review. A four-fifths vote was needed to approve the emergency repair resolution, which was met by the 5-0 vote in favor.

“The roof in our shop is failing,” NCFPD fire chief Keith McReynolds said.

Recent storms included multiple leaks from the shop and fleet service facility roof. Water damage was noticed on the ceiling of the shop, and some equipment on the shop floor was damaged. A subsequent investigation determined that the roof has multiple areas which need to be replaced to prevent future damage to the structure or any shop tools or equipment.

“We need that facility up and running,” McReynolds said. “Getting that repaired as soon as possible is critical to our mission.”

The NCFPD Purchasing and Contracting Manual has a procedure for emergency procurement which includes a finding the emergency will not allow for the delay a competitive solicitation for bids would create and that the action is necessary to respond to the emergency. The action authorized up to $113,422.11 for work by Sylvester Roofing Company, which is based in Escondido, and up to $4,500.00 for tasks performed by Cosmic Solar and Roofing, which has a Valley Center office.

The two amounts reflect the estimates of those companies.· The Sylvester Roofing work will include overlay of weld-fastened single-ply membrane over mechanically attached cover board over the existing system. Approximately 8,300 square feet of low-sloped roofing will match the existing cover, and the existing system will be prepped for an overlay. Prefabricated pipe flashing and corners will be installed as will galvanized fasteners and plates at all termination points as required. The work will have a 20-year warranty and maintenance agreement. Cosmic Solar and Roofing will remove the photovoltaic system components, reinstall and test them.

