Signature gathering approved to recall FUHSD board president
Last updated 6/2/2021 at 4:54pm
The county Registrar of Voters has given the green light to start gathering signatures to recall Diane Summers, president of the Fallbrook Union High School District.
Proponents of the recall were first upset with the district's lateness in allowing high school students back in the classroom due to COVID 9 concerns. However, Heidi Roderick, who presented the request to the ROV on May 18 to initiate the recall, said other issues have also surfaced.
"Diane Summers, board president, allowed the board to vote on teacher pensions when there were some questions about eligibility," Roderick said...
