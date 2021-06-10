Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Rick Monroe
Special to Village News 

'Mega Serve' provides food to 975 students at Maie Ellis

 
Last updated 6/9/2021 at 11:35am

FUESD Child Nutrition Services staff

Village News/Courtesy photo

FUESD Child Nutrition Services staff prepare food for families to pick up at Maie Ellis Elementary, May 26.

The Child Nutrition Services team of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District served a record 975 students on Wednesday, May 26, at its "Mega Serve" food distribution event in the parking lot at Maie Ellis Elementary School.

Yesterday was the final day of school for the academic year, so last Wednesday's food distribution was food for two weeks, said Amy Haessly, director of Child Nutrition Services for the district.

Each student was given a 16-inch frozen pizza, a half gallon of milk, fresh fruit and vegetables, and proteins and grains, Haessly said.

The program, started in late F...



