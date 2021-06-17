Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Oceanside Plans July 3 Fireworks Show

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/23/2021 at 9:23am

OCEANSIDE - A July 3 fireworks display in Oceanside to celebrate the city's 133rd anniversary is expected to draw 10,000 spectators, a

spokesman said today.

The event will begin at 9 p.m. around the El Corazon site. Rancho Del Oro Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic from 5:45 p.m. to 11 p.m., and

designated only for pedestrian use.

However, there will not be a fireworks display in the city on July 4. The Oceanside Police Department will be out on patrol on Independence Day,

especially in the beach and harbor areas.

On July 4,, Strand Beach will be closed to vehicular traffic between Wisconsin Avenue and Breakwater Way, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the

OPD. All other streets will be open to vehicular traffic.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/23/2021 12:42