By City News Service 

Sheriff's department searching For missing Valley Center boy

 
Last updated 6/20/2021 at 3:07pm



VALLEY CENTER (CNS) - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was searching for a missing 13-year-old boy today.

Brennen, who answers to Eli, was last seen at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 29400 block of Twain Way in Valley Center, sheriff's officials said.

Brennen is 5-foot-6-inches tall, 115 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes, and may be wearing Batman shorts.

Anyone who sees the missing boy was asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

 

